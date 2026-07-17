'The Odyssey' ticket prices reach staggering highs

The Odyssey's tickets went on sale in India on June 8, over a month before its release.

Notably, premium recliner and IMAX tickets are much more expensive.

For instance, at INOX Megaplex Pune, recliner seats for The Odyssey cost ₹3,400.

In Mumbai's PVR ICON Phoenix Palladium Lower Parel, recliner tickets go for ₹3,100.

Meanwhile, Delhi-NCR's PVR IMAX with Laser at Priya charges ₹2,500 per ticket.