'The Odyssey' ticket prices reach staggering highs
What's the story
Christopher Nolan's new film, The Odyssey, is already making waves in India with its soaring ticket prices. Ticket prices for the film, which released on Friday, range from an affordable ₹150 to ₹3,400 for premium seats at select theaters. This pricing strategy indicates the grand scale of the film's theatrical release and its potential to outperform Nolan's previous blockbuster Oppenheimer (2023).
Pricing details
Recliner seats are much more expensive
The Odyssey's tickets went on sale in India on June 8, over a month before its release.
Notably, premium recliner and IMAX tickets are much more expensive.
For instance, at INOX Megaplex Pune, recliner seats for The Odyssey cost ₹3,400.
In Mumbai's PVR ICON Phoenix Palladium Lower Parel, recliner tickets go for ₹3,100.
Meanwhile, Delhi-NCR's PVR IMAX with Laser at Priya charges ₹2,500 per ticket.
Show timings
Film's 1st shows started at 6:30am
The Odyssey had its first shows as early as 6:30am in some cities, with the last shows starting as late as 11:55pm.
The film also made history as the first to be shot entirely on IMAX film cameras and has already earned positive reactions from critics following its world premieres.
Film overview
Everything to know about 'The Odyssey'
Written and directed by Nolan, The Odyssey is an adaptation of Homer's ancient Greek epic.
The film stars Matt Damon as Odysseus, the king of Ithaca, who embarks on a perilous journey home after the Trojan War.
Anne Hathaway plays his wife Penelope, while Tom Holland plays their son Telemachus.
The ensemble cast also includes Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Samantha Morton, Zendaya, and Charlize Theron.