TIFF Lightbox to host Nolan retrospective 'Christopher Nolan: Grand Designs'

Retrospective coincides with 'The Odyssey' release

The retrospective lines up perfectly with the release of Nolan's latest movie, The Odyssey, hitting theaters July 17, 2026.

The film stars Matt Damon as Odysseus alongside Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Charlize Theron, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Benny Safdie, Mia Goth, Elliot Page, Samantha Morton, Ryan Hurst, and Travis Scott.

Fun fact: Nolan's first feature debuted in 1998, so this event is both a homecoming and a cool chance for fans (and future filmmakers) to dive into what makes his work so influential today.