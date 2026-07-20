TIFF returns September 10-20 with Mirren and Rogen premieres

TIFF is back this September 10-20, and it's bringing a seriously star-packed lineup.

Expect world premieres like A Talent for Murder with Helen Mirren, Chris Rock's comedy Misty Green (featuring Adam Driver and Rosalind Eleazar), and Seth Rogen leading Babies alongside Anna Kendrick and Issa Rae.

The festival keeps its reputation as a launchpad for award-winning films.