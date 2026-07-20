TIFF returns September 10-20 with Mirren and Rogen premieres
TIFF is back this September 10-20, and it's bringing a seriously star-packed lineup.
Expect world premieres like A Talent for Murder with Helen Mirren, Chris Rock's comedy Misty Green (featuring Adam Driver and Rosalind Eleazar), and Seth Rogen leading Babies alongside Anna Kendrick and Issa Rae.
The festival keeps its reputation as a launchpad for award-winning films.
TIFF adds Farrelly and Cox debuts
Other big debuts include Peter Farrelly's drama I Play Rocky and Courteney Cox's crime thriller Evil Genius.
International picks are adding extra flavor: look out for Takashi Miike's Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo, Wayne Wang's Diary of a Mad Old Man, and Rebel Wilson's Girl Group.
TIFF remains one of the world's most attended film festivals, so if you're into movies, this is definitely one to watch.