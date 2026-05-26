Tiger Baby Films discovers missing hard drives containing production material
Tiger Baby Films, the production house behind hits like Gully Boy and Made In Heaven, just got hit by a big data theft.
On May 21, they found out that hard drives containing production-related material were missing when an employee couldn't hand over one that was needed.
Turns out, a bunch of drives had quietly disappeared from their storage.
Khan allegedly sold tiger baby drives
The staff member in charge, Shahid Khan, allegedly confessed to taking 24 hard drives over five months and selling them for about ₹15,000 to ₹20,000 each.
After an internal check, the team realized a total of 119 drives, packed with raw footage and finished films, were gone.
Executive assistant Mehjabeen Mushtaq Shaikh reported the theft to police, and now investigators are digging for more answers.