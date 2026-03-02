Tiger Shroff's next with Ram Madhvani titled 'Vajra': Report
What's the story
As Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff celebrates his 35th birthday on Monday, an exciting career update has emerged. Reportedly, his upcoming film with director Ram Madhvani will be titled Vajra. A source told Bollywood Hungama that the title is apt for the spiritual action thriller, produced by Mahaveer Jain. "In Vajra, Tiger will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar... He is extremely excited about Vajra and its concept."
Character details
Here's when the film will go on floors
The source added, "It's a role that unleashes both power and emotion." "He is extremely excited about Vajra and its concept and is working very hard. He's determined to give the audiences an experience that they'll cherish." The film will reportedly go on floors in the second quarter of 2026, with a major chunk of it being shot in Japan.
Film details
'Vajra' has huge potential for a global audience
Earlier, a source had told the portal, "It's a spiritual action thriller. This has never been attempted before in Indian cinema." "It has an appeal and huge potential for a global audience and not just the moviegoers of the Indian diaspora." The film marks the first collaboration between Shroff and Madhvani, who is known for directing Neerja (2016) and the Emmy-nominated series Aarya starring Sushmita Sen.
Other films
Other upcoming films of Shroff
Apart from Vajra, Shroff will also be seen in Lag Jaa Gale with Lakshya and Jahnvi Kapoor. He is reportedly teaming up with Vidyut Jammwal for a project directed by Milap Zaveri as well.