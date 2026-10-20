Tiger Shroff firing: Film bodies to meet Amit Shah
What's the story
The recent shooting incident involving actor Tiger Shroff has sent shockwaves through the film industry. The Bishnoi gang's threats against those who allegedly refuse to meet their demands and continue associating with superstar Salman Khan have raised fresh concerns about the industry's safety. In response, various film organizations are planning to approach Home Minister Amit Shah and demand better security measures.
Industry response
'It is scary to see this happening in Bollywood again'
The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has condemned the shooting incident that targeted Shroff's vehicle.
Speaking to Mid-Day, FWICE chief adviser Ashok Pandit talked about meeting the Home Minister: "What else can we do besides writing letters and speaking officially? But it has no meaning right now. It is happening two minutes away from Juhu police station, during Navratri. It is scary [to see this] happening in Bollywood again today."
Investigation demand
'Restore a sense of security among film personalities'
FWICE has called for a "thorough, impartial and time-bound investigation" into the incident to ensure that those responsible are identified and brought to justice.
The organization has also urged the Maharashtra government and Mumbai Police to introduce preventive security measures for members of the film industry.
"We look forward to decisive action that will restore a sense of security and confidence among the members of the film fraternity," it added.
AICWA statement
AICWA also condemned the incident
The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has emailed Shah regarding the matter.
Body president Suresh Gupta told the portal, "The plan is to take a Bollywood delegation to meet Amit Shah, with representatives from each sector. We'd like actors like Sushant Singh, Ajay Devgn, and other film industry bigwigs to be a part of this meeting."
Cine & TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) president Poonam Dhillon said, "You can't live in fear. We have to work on a solution together."
Investigation underway
Police have arrested three individuals
Meanwhile, the police arrested three accused on Monday.
The attackers, allegedly hired by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, were arrested from Kota railway station in Rajasthan.
They have been identified as Rehan (18) alias Sukka from Haryana, Hritik Kurmi (22) alias Roshan from Bihar, and a minor. They are linked to gangster Anil Pandit, an associate of Bishnoi.