'I saw blood...': Actor recalls horror after Tiger Shroff firing
What's the story
Tiger Shroff narrowly escaped a shooting incident in Mumbai on Sunday evening. The actor was leaving Pushpa Park after a football match when three men on a motorcycle opened fire at his car. Although Shroff was unharmed, his driver and another staff member sustained injuries. The match reportedly involved several celebrities, including Aparshakti Khurana, Abhimanyu Dassani, Caesar Gonsalves, Abhishek Bajaj, and Karan Veer Mehra. Now, Mehra has recounted the attack.
Eyewitness account
Mehra recalls the panic
Mehra, who was present at the scene, described the panic that ensued after the shooting.
He told NDTV, "My car was right behind. By the time we left the gate...I just saw blood spots, and I got to know that Tiger's driver had been shot."
"So I'm just happy that he's safe, but my heart goes out to the driver, and I hope he recovers well."
Sequence of events
Mehra on kids being present at the scene
Mehra added, "There were kids right there, celebrating a birthday party; everybody ran helter-skelter."
"We just heard some gunshots and people shouting that somebody had fired because there were also people celebrating with fireworks."
"So we thought it was something to do with that."
Investigation underway
Police confirm details of the incident
A police officer confirmed that the shooting occurred around 7:00pm as Shroff was leaving Pushpa Park.
DCP Mohit Garg confirmed two people were hurt in the attack. "Tiger's driver, Firdous, suffered minor injuries and is out of danger, whereas staff member Umesh Chavan was hit by a bullet."
Anil Pandit and Harman Sandhu, allegedly from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, have claimed responsibility for the attack.
Ongoing investigation
FIR has been registered in the case
Mumbai Police have formed multiple teams, including the Crime Branch and local police, to identify and apprehend the attackers.
An FIR has been registered against three unidentified individuals under Sections 109(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act.
Meanwhile, Shroff's father and actor Jackie Shroff confirmed on Sunday that his son was safe and cooperating with the authorities.