Tiger Shroff resumes work after being shot at
What's the story
Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff is set to return to work in the second week of November after a recent shooting incident. The actor will be filming a special song sequence for his upcoming movie Lag Jaa Gale, reported Variety India. The sequence will be shot at a nightclub and will see Shroff performing his signature high-energy dance moves despite physical trauma from the attack.
Incident recap
The actor was shot at on October 18
The actor's return to the sets comes weeks after he was shot at by motorcycle-borne assailants in Juhu, Mumbai. The incident occurred on October 18 as he was leaving a football ground.
Shroff survived with minor injuries but has been recovering from gunpowder burns and deep cuts from the shattered window.
He is currently recuperating at home and awaiting medical clearance to resume work.
Security measures
The production team takes precautionary measures
To ensure Shroff's safety, the production team has decided to shoot the sequence outside Mumbai.
A tight security ring will surround the set.
The actor will be filming for Lag Jaa Gale with Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya after completing this song sequence.
He will then move on to his next project with director Remo D'Souza, which also has songs scheduled for filming next month.