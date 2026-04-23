Tiger Shroff, Shanaya Kapoor to star in zombie comedy together
What's the story
Bollywood producer Firoz Nadiadwala is reportedly expanding his production slate with a new zombie comedy, starring Tiger Shroff and Shanaya Kapoor. The film will be helmed by Ahmed Khan, who has previously worked with Shroff on Baaghi 2, Baaghi 3, and Heropanti 2. The project is expected to start production by the end of this year after Shroff finishes his current commitments, per Variety India.
Genre exploration
Will this film revive the zombie comedy genre?
The film is being touted as a new entry into the zombie comedy genre, which has not been extensively explored in Bollywood since Raj Nidimoru and Krishna Dasarakothapalli's Go Goa Gone (2013). Another project in this genre is Ranveer Singh's Pralay, but it leans more toward action and thriller with a darker tone. This film will be Shroff's first foray into comedy after starring in action franchises like Baaghi and Heropanti.
Career updates
Other upcoming projects of Shroff and Kapoor
Shroff is currently filming for Raj Mehta's romantic revenge drama Lag Jaa Gale with Lakshya and Janhvi Kapoor. He will then move on to Murad Khetani's action thriller, directed by Kannada filmmaker Sachin Ravi. In September, he will start shooting for Ram Madhavani's mytho-actioner Vajra. Meanwhile, Kapoor was last seen in Bejoy Nambiar's survival thriller Tu Yaa Main and will next star opposite Munjya actor Abhay Verma in Shujaat Saudagar's period comedy JC.