Tiger Shroff, Shanaya Kapoor to star in zombie comedy together

Genre exploration

Will this film revive the zombie comedy genre?

The film is being touted as a new entry into the zombie comedy genre, which has not been extensively explored in Bollywood since Raj Nidimoru and Krishna Dasarakothapalli's Go Goa Gone (2013). Another project in this genre is Ranveer Singh's Pralay, but it leans more toward action and thriller with a darker tone. This film will be Shroff's first foray into comedy after starring in action franchises like Baaghi and Heropanti.