Tiger Shroff to debut as a professional footballer?
What's the story
Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff is reportedly set to make his professional football debut with Mumbay FC in the ongoing 135th edition of the Durand Cup. The 36-year-old has been training regularly with the team and is likely to feature in their final group-stage match, per RevSportz. Mumbay FC will travel to Shillong on Thursday for their group-stage fixtures.
Club details
Shroff's association with Mumbay FC
Shroff inaugurated Mumbay FC in 2024 and is associated with the club as a brand ambassador.
The team, owned by entrepreneur Ali Ahmed, has seen a meteoric rise in recent years.
They won the inaugural Maharashtra State Club League Championship and finished third in I-League 3 last season, securing their spot in this year's Durand Cup for the first time.
Match schedule
Mumbay FC's group-stage fixtures in Durand Cup
Mumbay FC has been drawn in Group E of the Durand Cup and will face Shillong Lajong FC, Nongkseh Sports & Cultural Club, and Langsning FC. All their group-stage matches are scheduled to be played in Shillong.
If Shroff takes the field, he will add another feather to his cap. As fans know, he is a talented actor, dancer, singer, and martial arts champion.
Tournament history
History of the Durand Cup
The Durand Cup, Asia's oldest football tournament and the third oldest globally, was started in 1888 by Sir Mortimer Durand.
Originally a recreational event for British troops in India, it has evolved into a prestigious national competition featuring top clubs from the Indian Super League and armed forces teams.
The current format includes a round-robin group stage followed by a knockout stage leading to the final.