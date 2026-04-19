'Dhoom 3' director denies reports of film with Tiger Shroff
What's the story
Filmmaker Vijay Krishna Acharya has denied reports of a potential collaboration with actor Tiger Shroff on an action entertainer. The project, which was rumored to start filming in August and release in 2027, was also reported to be produced by Vinod Bhanushali and Tony D'Souza. However, Acharya has clarified that no such project is currently underway.
Statement
'I find these reports very strange...': Acharya
Acharya, best known for directing Dhoom 3 (2018), told Hindustan Times, "I've been busy traveling and I saw these stories too. It's conjecture, and the news is incorrect." "I find these reports very strange because they are not true." Meanwhile, Shroff is currently shooting for filmmaker Sachin Ravi's untitled project, which marks his Hindi directorial debut. It's produced by Murad Khetani.
Real estate move
Meanwhile, on the personal front for Shroff
In a separate development, Shroff recently sold a residential property in Pune's Hadapsar for ₹8.87 crore, as per property registration documents accessed by Zapkey. The actor had bought the property in March 2024 for ₹7.5 crore, resulting in an 18.3% gross return on investment (ROI). The apartment is located in the Yoo Pune building by Panchshil Realty and was sold with three parking spaces.