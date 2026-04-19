'Dhoom 3' director denies reports of film with Tiger Shroff

Statement

'I find these reports very strange...': Acharya

Acharya, best known for directing Dhoom 3 (2018), told Hindustan Times, "I've been busy traveling and I saw these stories too. It's conjecture, and the news is incorrect." "I find these reports very strange because they are not true." Meanwhile, Shroff is currently shooting for filmmaker Sachin Ravi's untitled project, which marks his Hindi directorial debut. It's produced by Murad Khetani.