Tiger Shroff's 'Downtown' is a fiery party anthem: Watch now
Tiger Shroff and Akanksha Sharma star in Downtown, a new party anthem.
The music video, directed by Bosco Leslie Martis, stands out with its firefighter theme and was impressively shot in just nine hours.
The visuals are both a tribute to firefighters and packed with energy.
A high-energy track with catchy lyrics
Downtown is all about high-energy beats, catchy lyrics.
The vocals match the upbeat mood perfectly—this one's made for your playlist.
The song's choreography and visuals are its highlight
Tiger Shroff's sharp dance moves really steal the spotlight here.
Alongside Sharma, he delivers gritty choreography set against dramatic effects like smoke and sparks—all adding to the firefighter vibe.
Director Martis captures this spirit with style.
Shroff, Martis discuss the project
Shroff called Downtown "one of the coolest worlds I've stepped into" he's entered, saying it pushed him to grow as a performer.
Martis wanted to celebrate firefighters through energetic music and visuals—and their collaboration clearly shows that passion on screen.