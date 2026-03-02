Tiger Shroff's 'Vajra' announcement on his birthday: Details here

Other films in Tiger's kitty

Vajra will go on floors in the second quarter of 2026, with a major portion to be shot in Japan, and Tiger is already deep into prep mode to bring something fresh to the action genre.

He's also got Lag Jaa Gale with Lakshya and Jahnvi Kapoor lined up, plus another project with Vidyut Jammwal directed by Milap Zaveri—so expect plenty more action from him soon.