Tiger Shroff's 'Vajra' announcement on his birthday: Details here
Entertainment
News of Tiger Shroff's next film, Vajra, was revealed on his birthday, March 2.
Teaming up with Neerja director Ram Madhvani and producer Mahaveer Jain, Tiger will take on a spiritual action drama rooted in Indian culture.
The film promises to show him in a role that's both intense and emotional.
Other films in Tiger's kitty
Vajra will go on floors in the second quarter of 2026, with a major portion to be shot in Japan, and Tiger is already deep into prep mode to bring something fresh to the action genre.
He's also got Lag Jaa Gale with Lakshya and Jahnvi Kapoor lined up, plus another project with Vidyut Jammwal directed by Milap Zaveri—so expect plenty more action from him soon.