Tigmanshu Dhulia claims love stories are 'not worth making'

Dhulia also emphasized the diversity in his filmography, despite primarily being associated with rustic, dacoit settings.

He said, "It's not something I do all the time, I'm just known for it."

He mentioned his first film, Haasil, a semi-urban narrative on student politics, and Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster, which delves into a "decadence-fueled society."

"Paan Singh Tomar and then Ghamasaan, these are the only two films which are dacoit films; otherwise all of the other films are different."