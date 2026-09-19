Tigmanshu Dhulia claims love stories are 'not worth making'
What's the story
Filmmaker-actor Tigmanshu Dhulia, known for his gritty plots, has ruled out the possibility of directing an urban love story. The director of Ghamasaan told Hindustan Times, "Absolutely not." "It's because there are far more interesting subjects apart from love stories. I don't watch love stories." "Duniya mein itni problem chal rahi hai, and okay, the film should not appear like a newspaper, it should be engaging and entertaining." "But...why the hell should I be interested in somebody's love story?"
Filmmaker's view
'It's happening between two people'
Dhulia further elaborated on his disinterest in love stories.
He said, "It's happening between two people. So, it's not worth making a film until it's a love story like Mughal-e-Azam or Ek Duje Ke Liye, where there is a language or cultural conflict."
"I can't comment on love stories today because I don't watch them only."
Career highlights
'It's not something I do all the time'
Dhulia also emphasized the diversity in his filmography, despite primarily being associated with rustic, dacoit settings.
He said, "It's not something I do all the time, I'm just known for it."
He mentioned his first film, Haasil, a semi-urban narrative on student politics, and Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster, which delves into a "decadence-fueled society."
"Paan Singh Tomar and then Ghamasaan, these are the only two films which are dacoit films; otherwise all of the other films are different."
Director's choice
'Acting is a luxury,' says Dhulia
Dhulia, who has experience in both acting and directing, expressed a preference for the latter.
He said, "I started as a director, so that is my work. Acting is a luxury."
When asked if acting helped him understand actors better as a director, he revealed his background in acting from the National School of Drama.
However, he never pursued it professionally full-time because he believed he was a "very bad actor."