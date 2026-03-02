AI actor Tilly Norwood to get her own universe

Eline van der Velden, the creator of AI actor Tilly Norwood , is planning a "rapid expansion" for her digital creation. This includes building an entire universe around it, called the "Tillyverse." The announcement was made through a press release by Van der Velden's new AI talent studio Xicoia. Mark Whelan from Prime Video has been appointed as the head of strategy and operations at Xicoia to help with this expansion.

Expansion plans 'Tillyverse' set to launch later in 2026 The "Tillyverse" is described as a "dynamic, constantly evolving digital universe where Tilly and a new generation of AI characters will live, collaborate and build careers." It is set to launch later in 2026. The press release further stated that Xicoia is not merely "experimenting" with AI but "building IP at scale and redefining how talent is created, developed and experienced in the AI era."

Creative direction Van der Velden's vision for Norwood In the press release, Van der Velden said: "Tilly Norwood isn't just an AI character - she's a personality, a brand, and a future global superstar with a compelling narrative arc." "Mark will help us craft and shape every layer of her world, from her humor, daily life and career choices to how she interacts with fans across various platforms. It all promises to be bold, playful, a little chaotic - and impossible to ignore."

Strategic involvement Whelan's role in shaping the 'Tillyverse' Whelan, who was responsible for social strategy for projects like The Grand Tour and Clarkson's Farm at Prime Video, will play a crucial role in shaping the "Tillyverse." He said: "Tilly already has the momentum, an audience and the cultural spark. Now we're writing her story and building her universe. It's a huge responsibility - but an incredibly exciting one."

