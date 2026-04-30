Times Music acquires Catrack Entertainment to expand Punjabi catalog globally
Entertainment
Times Music (yes, from The Times Group) just announced the acquisition of Catrack Entertainment, a big name in Punjabi music.
This is their third major pickup after ARC Musicq and Symphony Recording Co., and it's set to give their Punjabi catalog a global boost, in the context of its ongoing partnership with Primary Wave Music.
Times Music to export Punjabi hits
Catrack, around since 1990, includes stars like Babbu Maan and Malkit Singh.
Times Music has announced the acquisition of Catrack Entertainment, the plan is to take Punjabi hits worldwide.
As Vineet Jain put it, this move shows they're all in on sharing the rich heritage of Punjabi music with the world.