Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner are living together, 'basically married'

Hollywood actor Timothée Chalamet and reality TV star-businesswoman Kylie Jenner have reportedly been living together in Los Angeles for over a year. Despite speculation about their marital status, a source told Page Six that the couple is not legally married, but "it's like they're basically married already." The insider added that the pair are "obsessed with each other and always together."

Family ties Chalamet's involvement in Jenner's family life The source also revealed that Chalamet is actively involved in Jenner's family life. The actor reportedly spends time with her children, Stormi and Aire Webster, whom she shares with rapper Travis Scott. This further emphasizes the depth of their relationship as they navigate their respective personal lives together.

Public affection Chalamet's public declaration of love for Jenner Chalamet publicly declared his love for Jenner during his acceptance speech at the Golden Globes. He won the award for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture Comedy for Marty Supreme. In his speech, he referred to Jenner as "his partner," saying, "For my parents, for my partner, I love you. Thank you so much."

Relationship visibility Chalamet and Jenner's growing public appearances The couple, who have been dating for three years, have mostly kept their relationship private but have been making more public appearances recently. Jenner joined Chalamet at the Critics's Choice Awards earlier this year, where he thanked her during his acceptance speech for Best Actor in a Comedy. The duo also made headlines when they wore matching orange leather outfits at the premiere of his film in December.

