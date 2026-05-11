Tips Films revenue falls 96% to ₹2.36cr, net loss ₹3.47cr
Entertainment
Tips Films just had a rough quarter, with its revenue dropping by a huge 96%, from ₹60.37 crore last year to just ₹2.36 crore this March.
That led to a net loss of ₹3.47 crore, which was far smaller than what it lost in the same period last year.
Tips Films EBITDA negative ₹3.34cr
Its operating earnings (EBITDA) stayed negative at ₹3.34 crore, and the company's stock price has dropped over 25% in the past year, closing at ₹386.55 on May 7.
On the bright side, its earnings per share (EPS) improved to -₹8.03 from last year's -₹75.67, so things are still tough, but not quite as bad as before.