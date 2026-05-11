Tips Films revenue falls 96% to ₹2.36cr, net loss ₹3.47cr

Tips Films EBITDA negative ₹3.34cr

Its operating earnings (EBITDA) stayed negative at ₹3.34 crore, and the company's stock price has dropped over 25% in the past year, closing at ₹386.55 on May 7.

On the bright side, its earnings per share (EPS) improved to -₹8.03 from last year's -₹75.67, so things are still tough, but not quite as bad as before.