Tiruchi's beloved poet Nandalala gets a documentary
Entertainment
A new documentary, Paayum Oli Nee Enakku ("You are My Beaming Light"), just dropped in Tiruchi, shining a spotlight on the life and legacy of beloved Tamil poet Nandalala.
The launch brought together writers, artists, and local leaders to celebrate his impact on the city's culture.
The film will be available online
Directed by Mark Rathinaraj, with involvement from Nandalala's daughter Bharathi, the 40-minute film weaves together stories from 14 of his friends and admirers.
Originally planned as a video series about his book Tiruchirappalli: Oorum Varalarum, it grew into a heartfelt documentary after seven months of work.
The best part? The documentary will be available online, so anyone curious about Tiruchi's creative scene or Nandalala himself can tune in easily.