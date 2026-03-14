Tiruchi's beloved poet Nandalala gets a documentary

The film will be available online

Directed by Mark Rathinaraj, with involvement from Nandalala's daughter Bharathi, the 40-minute film weaves together stories from 14 of his friends and admirers.

Originally planned as a video series about his book Tiruchirappalli: Oorum Varalarum, it grew into a heartfelt documentary after seven months of work.

The best part? The documentary will be available online, so anyone curious about Tiruchi's creative scene or Nandalala himself can tune in easily.