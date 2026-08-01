Tirupati opens 81st Sri Thyagaraja Festival as TTD EO inaugurates
Entertainment
Tirupati just kicked off its 81st Sri Thyagaraja Festival, a lively annual event celebrating music, dance, and the legacy of legendary composer Sri Thyagaraja.
Inaugurated by the Executive Officer of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), this Festival is a big deal for the city's cultural scene and brings together artists and fans from all over.
Tirupati tribute Krishnaswami Raja Rao awarded
This year's opening paid tribute to late former cultural trust chairman M. Krishnaswami on his 100th birth anniversary, with TTD chief M Ravichandra praising the trust's dedication to keeping classical arts alive.
Carnatic musician Srimushnam V Raja Rao received the "Sapthagiri Sangeetha Vidwanmani" award for his "lifelong legacy of rhythmic mastery and Carnatic excellence."