Tiruppur readies for 'Jana Nayagan' amid CM Vijay t-shirt demand
Entertainment
Tiruppur is buzzing as fans gear up for Jana Nayagan, the new movie starring Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay, hitting theaters July 23.
The film's focus on Vijay's political journey has sparked a huge demand for custom T-shirts, with fans eager to show their support.
Tiruppur garment units work overtime
Over 1,000 local garment units are working overtime to keep up with the rush, and thousands of workers, including many women tailors, have been busy since the release date was announced.
Around 20,000 shirts have already shipped across Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, with an expected retail price range of ₹200 to ₹500 based on design and quality.
Online orders are hitting about 1,000 a day, showing just how strong Vijay's fan base really is.