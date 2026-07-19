Tiruppur readies for 'Jana Nayagan' amid CM Vijay t-shirt demand

Over 1,000 local garment units are working overtime to keep up with the rush, and thousands of workers, including many women tailors, have been busy since the release date was announced.

Around 20,000 shirts have already shipped across Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, with an expected retail price range of ₹200 to ₹500 based on design and quality.

Online orders are hitting about 1,000 a day, showing just how strong Vijay's fan base really is.