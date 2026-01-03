Tisca Chopra says Bollywood is 'afraid' of taking risks
Actor-director Tisca Chopra recently spoke about the industry's fear of taking creative risks. Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, she said, "We are very afraid. Nobody wants to take a chance. We keep doing the same thing with a little twist." "The audience is not entertaining it anymore. Whenever you bring something new with conviction, people accept it."
Chopra further emphasized that writing is the core issue with Hindi cinema today. She said, "The problem is that we are watering the fruits and not the roots, which is writing. The work has become extremely shallow." "You need to give time to your writers and freedom to brainstorm ideas. We don't nourish writers."
Chopra recently made her directorial debut with Saali Mohabbat, starring Divyenndu, Radhika Apte, Anurag Kashyap, and Anshumaan Pushkar, among others. It had its world premiere at the 55th International Film Festival of India in Goa in 2024 and was released on ZEE5 in December 2025.