Tisca Chopra says Bollywood is 'afraid' of taking risks

Tisca Chopra talks about Bollywood's fear

By Isha Sharma 10:00 am Jan 03, 202610:00 am

Actor-director Tisca Chopra recently spoke about the industry's fear of taking creative risks. Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, she said, "We are very afraid. Nobody wants to take a chance. We keep doing the same thing with a little twist." "The audience is not entertaining it anymore. Whenever you bring something new with conviction, people accept it."