Tisdale brings motherhood inspired Netflix comedy 'Toxic Moms' by Jalees

Wong to produce 'Toxic Moms'

Ali Wong will executive produce and might direct the series.

Toxic Moms is based on Tisdale's January 2026 essay about feeling left out by her celebrity mom group (including Hilary Duff and Mandy Moore), which got people talking online.

Mandy Moore later responded, saying she found the situation "very upsetting": "The most important thing in my life is being a kind person and, like, that legacy of kindness, and anyone even insinuating that that might not be the case and with the company that I choose to keep is very upsetting."