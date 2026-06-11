'Titan Story': Jim Sarbh didn't read book on Xerxes Desai
What's the story
Actor Jim Sarbh, who plays Titan visionary Xerxes Desai in the Amazon MX Player series Made in India: A Titan Story, has revealed that he didn't read the source material for his character. Instead, he chose to trust the script and the director's vision. "I didn't read the book. I [wanted] to go by the script and follow the director's vision," Sarbh told Mid-Day. Sarbh believes fresh viewers will be more immersed in the show's world.
Character immersion
'What could be better than having my mentor...'
Sarbh also talked about working alongside Naseeruddin Shah, saying, "What could be better than having my mentor in the show played by Naseer?" "[It was] a pleasure, a treat, like a dream [come true]. I'd hoped and imagined it, and it finally happened." He added, "You would think that someone so established doesn't need to listen as intently. But he does." "He sees every little change and modulation, and incorporates it into his performance."
Series success
Series breaks viewership records
Meanwhile, Made in India: A Titan Story has broken viewership records on Ormax Media. The series, which premiered globally five days ago, has already garnered a whopping 4.5 million views. The show is produced by Almighty Motion Picture and T-Series and chronicles the inspiring journey behind India's iconic watch brand, Titan.