'Titan Story': Jim Sarbh didn't read book on Xerxes Desai

Character immersion

'What could be better than having my mentor...'

Sarbh also talked about working alongside Naseeruddin Shah, saying, "What could be better than having my mentor in the show played by Naseer?" "[It was] a pleasure, a treat, like a dream [come true]. I'd hoped and imagined it, and it finally happened." He added, "You would think that someone so established doesn't need to listen as intently. But he does." "He sees every little change and modulation, and incorporates it into his performance."