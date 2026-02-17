'Titicut Follies' director Frederick Wiseman dies at 96
Frederick Wiseman, the influential filmmaker behind over 45 documentaries about real-life American institutions, has died at age 96.
Known for skipping voiceovers and music, his films like Titicut Follies (1967) pulled back the curtain on places like hospitals and schools—sometimes so honestly that his debut was banned for decades.
His unique approach changed the documentary world
Wiseman started out as a law professor before switching to film, founding his production company, Zipporah Films.
He'd shoot up to 170 hours of footage per project with just a tiny crew, then spend months editing it into powerful stories.
His work earned him an honorary Oscar and inspired generations of documentary filmmakers with its raw, immersive style.
His legacy will live on in his films
Wiseman is survived by his sons, grandchildren, and longtime collaborator Karen Konicek.
His unique approach changed how documentaries are made—and viewed—leaving a lasting mark on the industry that's still felt today.