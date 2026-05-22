Why Patralekhaa-Maanvi Gagroo's road trip film got a new title

The upcoming road trip drama Heer Sara Aur Pondicherry , starring Patralekhaa and Maanvi Gagroo , has been retitled to just Heer Sara. The film's release date has also been pushed from May 29 to June 12. As per Hindustan Times, the decision to shorten the title was made after realizing that Heer Sara "felt sharper, easier to remember and more emotionally impactful."

Certification hurdle Delay in the certification process The title change resulted in a delay in the film's certification process. A source revealed to the portal, "Since the film had already received clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) under the original title Heer Sara Aur Pondicherry, all official paperwork, promotional assets, and censor approvals now need to be updated with the new title." This includes re-certifying the trailer before it can be legally released in theaters.

Trailer insights Story of 'Heer Sara' The recently released trailer of Heer Sara gave us a peek into an emotional story about two women on a journey to take charge of their lives. The film follows Heer and Sara, two very different women in very different circumstances. They embark on a motorcycle trip from Indore to Pondicherry in search of freedom from societal expectations and unresolved emotional baggage. Director Kartik Chaudhry reportedly drew inspiration from his own solo travel experiences in the early 2010s for this.

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