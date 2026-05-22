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Home / News / Entertainment News / Why Patralekhaa-Maanvi Gagroo's road trip film got a new title
Why Patralekhaa-Maanvi Gagroo's road trip film got a new title
The film now releases in June

Why Patralekhaa-Maanvi Gagroo's road trip film got a new title

By Shreya Mukherjee
May 22, 2026
11:36 am
What's the story

The upcoming road trip drama Heer Sara Aur Pondicherry, starring Patralekhaa and Maanvi Gagroo, has been retitled to just Heer Sara. The film's release date has also been pushed from May 29 to June 12. As per Hindustan Times, the decision to shorten the title was made after realizing that Heer Sara "felt sharper, easier to remember and more emotionally impactful."

Certification hurdle

Delay in the certification process

The title change resulted in a delay in the film's certification process. A source revealed to the portal, "Since the film had already received clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) under the original title Heer Sara Aur Pondicherry, all official paperwork, promotional assets, and censor approvals now need to be updated with the new title." This includes re-certifying the trailer before it can be legally released in theaters.

Trailer insights

Story of 'Heer Sara'

The recently released trailer of Heer Sara gave us a peek into an emotional story about two women on a journey to take charge of their lives. The film follows Heer and Sara, two very different women in very different circumstances. They embark on a motorcycle trip from Indore to Pondicherry in search of freedom from societal expectations and unresolved emotional baggage. Director Kartik Chaudhry reportedly drew inspiration from his own solo travel experiences in the early 2010s for this.

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Production details

Everything to know about film

Heer Sara is produced under the banners of Sony Music India, Maghaa Creations, Next Level Productions, and Opticus Inc. The film also stars Arif Zakaria, Shveta Salve, and Nishank Verma in supporting roles. It is creatively backed by producer Raj Singh Chaudhary, known for his work on Gulaal and Thar.

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