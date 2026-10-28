Tiwari denies AI dubbing in 'Ramayana: Rise of a Legend'

Director Nitesh Tiwari just set the record straight: AI was only used to sync lip movements for dubbed dialogues in Ramayana: Rise of a Legend.

He said, "As far as AI is concerned, it's only being used to lip sync, so that we can present the film to the world in their language. All the voices are dubbed by the artists. AI has only been used to get the lip movement right, so that the audience can enjoy it in their native language. No AI has been used in dubbing, Voice is dubbed by real artists only, AI is being used to Lip Sync."

The film, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash, hits theaters worldwide on November 5.