Tiwari denies influence in daughter's 'Bigg Boss 20' casting
Entertainment
Manoj Tiwari has cleared the air about rumors that he used his influence to get his daughter, Rhiti, on Bigg Boss 20.
He said he wasn't even aware she'd made it to the show and called Bigg Boss just entertainment, nothing to stress over.
Tiwari's daughter muted for harsh language
Rhiti landed in hot water after using harsh language during a rap battle task, which led to some of her comments being muted on TV.
She explained her words fit the rhyme, but host Salman Khan still questioned her attitude and whether family connections played a role.
The incident became a talking point during Weekend Ka Vaar.