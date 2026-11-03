Tiwari: Jatayu vs Ravana scene in 'Ramayana' took 6.5 years
Entertainment
Director Nitesh Tiwari just shared that the big Jatayu vs. Ravana battle in his upcoming Ramayana movie took a whopping six-and-a-half years to pull off.
Thousands of artists and tech experts teamed up for this one scene, which is one of the most major moments in the epic.
Tiwari blends creativity with technical skill
Tiwari went all in on planning every detail, blending creativity with technical skill to make sure the battle felt both real and visually awesome.
His dedication shows how much work goes into turning a legendary tale like Ramayana into something new for today's audiences.