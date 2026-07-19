Tiwari launches 'Ramayana' in Delhi with Kapoor Pallavi Yash
Entertainment
Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana just had its big launch in Delhi, bringing together Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana.
Producer Namit Malhotra gave a heartfelt shoutout to Yash for his support, saying the film wouldn't be possible without his belief.
Yash praises Kapoor Pallavi in 'Ramayana'
Yash called Ranbir's dedication "phenomenal" and was especially moved by Sai Pallavi's expressive performance: "Her eyes say it all," he shared.
The movie also features Rakul Preet Singh, Shobana, and Vivek Oberoi.
With music from Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman in the mix, Ramayana: Part One is set for a global Diwali 2026 release. The trailer drops July 24 this year.