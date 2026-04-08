Tiwari reframes Ravana in 'Ramayana' to explore pride and revenge
Entertainment
Nitesh Tiwari's new Ramayana movie is set to flip the script on Ravana.
Instead of just showing him as the villain, Tiwari wants to highlight his skills as a warrior, musician, scholar, and Shiva devotee.
He hopes this fresh perspective will spark conversations about how pride and revenge can overshadow even our best qualities.
Zimmer and Rahman score 'Ramayana'
Directed by Tiwari and produced by Prime Focus Studios, the film stars Yash as Ravana, with Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, and Sai Pallavi as Sita.
It's coming out in two parts: Diwali 2026 and 2027.
The project has been seven years in the making, with music legends Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman teaming up for the soundtrack.