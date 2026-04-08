Tiwari reframes Ravana in 'Ramayana' to explore pride and revenge Entertainment Apr 08, 2026

Nitesh Tiwari's new Ramayana movie is set to flip the script on Ravana.

Instead of just showing him as the villain, Tiwari wants to highlight his skills as a warrior, musician, scholar, and Shiva devotee.

He hopes this fresh perspective will spark conversations about how pride and revenge can overshadow even our best qualities.