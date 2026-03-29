Tiwari's 'Ramayana' 1st look 'Rama Glimpse' April 2 previews cast
Entertainment
Get ready: Nitesh Tiwari's much-awaited Ramayana is giving us our first look on April 2, 2026, with a teaser called "Rama Glimpse."
Expect to see Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash taking on Ravana.
Amitabh Bachchan will narrate and voice Jatayu, adding some extra star power.
Two part 'Ramayana' budget $500 million
This ambitious project is co-produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash, with an approximate combined budget of about $500 million for the two-part franchise.
The film will release in two parts, the first hitting theaters worldwide on November 6, 2026 (which also happens to be Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha's third birthday).