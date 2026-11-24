Tiwari's 'Ramayana' earns NPR26.90cr, highest grossing Indian film in Nepal
Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana just set a new record in Nepal, becoming the highest-grossing Indian movie there by out-earning < em>Pushpa 2: The Rule.
It pulled in NPR 26.90 crore (about ₹16.81 crore) within three weekends, a clear sign that Nepali audiences are loving big Indian blockbusters, much like they did with Baahubali 2 and KGF Chapter 2.
'Ramayana' ₹1,704.65cr worldwide in 19 days
On the global front, Ramayana has collected a massive ₹1,704.65 crore in just 19 days, ₹1,141.65 crore from India, and ₹563 crore overseas.
The Hindi version leads with ₹725 crore, followed by Kannada and other languages.
Beyond the numbers, the film also means a lot to people in Nepal, especially since Janakpur (in Nepal) is believed to be Goddess Sita's birthplace, making its success feel extra special locally.