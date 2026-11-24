Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana just set a new record in Nepal, becoming the highest-grossing Indian movie there by out-earning < em>Pushpa 2: The Rule.

It pulled in NPR 26.90 crore (about ₹16.81 crore) within three weekends, a clear sign that Nepali audiences are loving big Indian blockbusters, much like they did with Baahubali 2 and KGF Chapter 2.