Tiwari's 'Ramayana' earns ₹1,814cr in 24 days and nears ₹2,000cr
Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana has pulled in a massive ₹1,814 crore in just 24 days, quickly closing in on the ₹2,000 crore milestone.
This puts it right behind his earlier hit Dangal (2016), which still holds the record as India's top-grossing film.
Tiwari has 2 all-time top earners
Ramayana isn't just big at home: it's grossed ₹1,814 crore in 24 days.
With two films now among India's all-time top earners, Tiwari stands out as the only director with this achievement.
A sequel to Ramayana is already set for 2028, so there's more to look forward to.