Tiwari's 'Ramayana' English dubbed LA premiere uses Brahma AI
The new Hindi film Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash, just premiered its English-dubbed version in Los Angeles.
To help international audiences enjoy the movie without missing out on the visuals or story, the team used Brahma AI to adapt it for English speakers.
Malhotra's Brahma AI syncs English dialogue
Brahma AI is a $2 million tech from producer Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus that tweaks actors' lip movements so their mouths match the English voiceover.
Director Tiwari made it clear that while AI handles the syncing, real people still provide all the voices, so performances stay authentic.
As Malhotra put it, AI makes things easier, but getting expressions and voiceovers to line up perfectly is key.
Ramayana: Part 1 hits theaters November 5, 2026.