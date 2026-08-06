Tiwari's 'Ramayana' Kannada trailer spotlights Yash as Ravana and Pallavi
The Kannada trailer for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana just dropped, and Yash is getting all the buzz as Ravana.
Fans are calling his performance "roaring like a lion" and saying he looks like a "Yash look is heavenly king of the kings."
Ranbir Kapoor plays Ram, Sai Pallavi is Sita, and Sai Pallavi has also caught viewers' attention.
'Ramayana' hits theaters November 6 2026
Fans love the Kannada version: one even said, "I still feel after all the trailers, Kannada trailer stands out for me,"
Sai Pallavi's look was described as "Sai Pallavi is LITERALLY LOOKING LIKE GODDESS, THERE IS NOBODY BETTER THAN HER TO BRING INNOCENCE on screen."
Ramayana is shot in Hindi but will release in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and English using technology to match the actors' lip movements with the dubbed dialogues.
The cast also features Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman.
The film hits theaters this Diwali on November 6, 2026.