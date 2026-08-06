Tiwari's 'Ramayana' Kannada trailer spotlights Yash as Ravana and Pallavi

The Kannada trailer for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana just dropped, and Yash is getting all the buzz as Ravana.

Fans are calling his performance "roaring like a lion" and saying he looks like a "Yash look is heavenly king of the kings."

Ranbir Kapoor plays Ram, Sai Pallavi is Sita, and Sai Pallavi has also caught viewers' attention.