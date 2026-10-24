Tiwari's 'Ramayana' nears ₹10cr in advance bookings across versions
Entertainment
Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is already a box office sensation before release, racking up nearly ₹10 crore in advance bookings.
Most of the buzz is for the Hindi version, which alone brought in over ₹8.7 crore, while Kannada and Telugu fans have also chipped in.
'Ramayana' releases worldwide November 5 2026
The film has rolled out 4,324 shows across India to keep up with demand.
Delhi-NCR tops the charts with ₹2.11 crore from 26,867 tickets sold, and Mumbai isn't far behind.
Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, hits theaters worldwide on November 5, 2026, with its sequel lined up for Diwali next year.
Early birds can even catch a special 6am show if they're feeling extra keen!