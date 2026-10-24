Tiwari's 'Ramayana' nears ₹10cr in advance bookings across versions

The film has rolled out 4,324 shows across India to keep up with demand.

Delhi-NCR tops the charts with ₹2.11 crore from 26,867 tickets sold, and Mumbai isn't far behind.

Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, hits theaters worldwide on November 5, 2026, with its sequel lined up for Diwali next year.

Early birds can even catch a special 6am show if they're feeling extra keen!