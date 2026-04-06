Tiwari's 'Ramayana' reimagines Ravana as complex figure for Diwali 2026
Entertainment
Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming Ramayana, dropping worldwide on Diwali 2026, is set to reimagine Ravana, played by Yash, not just as a villain, but as a complex figure: a benevolent king, devoted Shiva follower, talented musician, and scholar.
At the L.A. teaser launch, Tiwari shared that while Ravana had many virtues, his anger and ego often overshadowed them.
'Ramayana' cast announced sequel Diwali 2027
The film features Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. Yash is also co-producing alongside Namit Malhotra.
Expect epic storytelling paired with cutting-edge VFX aimed at putting Indian cinema on the global map.
Bonus: Part two is already lined up for Diwali 2027!