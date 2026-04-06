Tiwari's 'Ramayana' reimagines Ravana as complex figure for Diwali 2026 Entertainment Apr 06, 2026

Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming Ramayana, dropping worldwide on Diwali 2026, is set to reimagine Ravana, played by Yash, not just as a villain, but as a complex figure: a benevolent king, devoted Shiva follower, talented musician, and scholar.

At the L.A. teaser launch, Tiwari shared that while Ravana had many virtues, his anger and ego often overshadowed them.