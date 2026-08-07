Tiwari's 'Ramayana' releases this Diwali on 59,000 screens worldwide

Ramayana leaves previous blockbusters like Pushpa 2 and RRR far behind in screen count; it even beats Hollywood giants like Avatar: The Way of Water.

The cast is stacked: Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman.

It'll be dubbed in 50 languages using Brahma AI and released in premium formats like IMAX.

Part one lands November 6; part two arrives on Diwali 2027. This is set to be a record-breaker for Indian cinema.