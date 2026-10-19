Tiwari's 'Ramayana: Rise of a Legend' sees $64,000 UK presales
Entertainment
Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Rise of a Legend is already turning heads before its November 5 release, with UK opening-day advance ticket sales approximately $64,000, almost matching the US numbers.
The buzz is real, and the film features Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash.
Sony handles 'Ramayana' Europe distribution
UK fans have locked in $64,000 just for opening day tickets. By comparison, US day-one bookings are at $71,000 (including paid previews).
With Sony Pictures Releasing handling European distribution and cinemas likely to add more showtimes soon, Ramayana could see even bigger numbers as release day approaches.