Tiwari's 'Ramayana' set for 2026 after 2 abandoned adaptations

Santoshi's version had Ajay as Rama and Prakash Raj as Ravana, with a huge budget and South Indian stars lined up, but it stayed unfinished.

Sohail Khan planned his own take with Salman Khan as Rama and Sonali Bendre as Sita, but after Sohail's rumored break-up with Pooja and her exit from the mythological epic created tensions, that film was shelved too.

Now all eyes are on Tiwari's star-studded Ramayana, which also features Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.