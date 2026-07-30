Tiwari's 'Ramayana' trailer debuts after Delhi, San Diego Comic-Con premieres
Entertainment
The trailer for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana just dropped after exclusive premieres in Delhi and at San Diego Comic-Con.
It's a visually stunning and emotionally charged take on the classic Indian epic, promising one of the biggest cinematic experiences yet.
This two-part film is set to hit theaters on Diwali 2026 and 2027.
'Ramayana' cast, visuals and score impress
Ranbir Kapoor steps in as Lord Rama, Yash takes on Ravana, and Sai Pallavi brings Mata Sita to life, each delivering standout performances.
The trailer also features Rakul Preet Singh as Shurpanakha, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, and Arun Govil as King Dashrath.
Expect breathtaking shots of Pushpak Vimaan and Jatayu, all backed by a powerful score that really amps up the emotion.