Tiwari's 'Ramayana' trailer debuts at Times Square, Kapoor and Yash
Entertainment
Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana just dropped its trailer at New York's Times Square, and it's already turning heads.
Ranbir Kapoor, as Lord Rama, grabbed attention with a powerful scene firing a flaming arrow, while Yash's intense take on Ravana got the crowd buzzing.
The visuals and energy had everyone applauding by the end.
'Ramayana' hits Nov 5 Hindi English
Ramayana hits theaters November 5, 2026, in both Hindi and English (with IMAX screenings too).
The Hindi version is rumored to run about 3 hours 15 minutes; the English cut might be shorter.
Alongside Ranbir and Yash, look out for Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.