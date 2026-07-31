Tiwari's 'Ramayana' trailer debuts, reveals 4000cr budget and 2-part epic
Entertainment
The first trailer for Ramayana just dropped, and it's already making waves.
With a massive ₹4,000 crore budget, the biggest in Indian film history, this two-part epic is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and lands in theaters November 2026.
The film promises a fresh take on the classic story with some of Bollywood's biggest names.
Kapoor reportedly earns 150cr for 'Ramayana'
Ranbir Kapoor stars as Sri Ram, Yash takes on Raavan (and also co-produces), Sai Pallavi also stars, and Sunny Deol is Hanuman.
The soundtrack brings together AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer for a global vibe. Cast salaries are breaking records too: Ranbir reportedly earns ₹150 crore for both parts!
Even TV star Ravi Dubey joins as Lakshman. All signs point to Ramayana setting new benchmarks for Indian cinema.