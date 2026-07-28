Tiwari's 'Ramayana' trailer leaks after Comic-Con screening, Sony premiere delayed
Entertainment
The trailer for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, and Rakul Preet Singh, leaked online after its special San Diego Comic-Con 2026 screening.
It was originally set to drop on July 24 but got delayed for a bigger worldwide premiere with Sony Pictures.
Despite the wait, clips quickly spread across social media.
Fans urge official 'Ramayana' release
Fans aren't thrilled. Many are frustrated by repeated leaks and the lack of security around the trailer.
Some say it's time for an official release since so much footage is already out there.