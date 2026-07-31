Tiwari's 'Ramayana' trailer praised, stars Kapoor Yash Pallavi, ₹4,000 cr
Entertainment
Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana trailer just dropped and it's turning heads for its stunning visuals and huge ₹4,000 crore budget.
Ranbir Kapoor stars as Ram, Yash takes on Ravana, and Sai Pallavi plays Sita.
The buzz isn't just in India: Pakistani YouTubers like Maviya Umer Farooqui praised the historic scale and powerful performances, while Hasnaat Khan called the trailer "insane."
'Ramayana' Part One arrives Diwali 2026
Ramayana is set to release in two parts, with Part One arriving on Diwali 2026.
With its star cast and ambitious production, it's shaping up to be one of Indian cinema's biggest projects yet.