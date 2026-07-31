Tiwari's 'Ramayana' trailer praised, stars Kapoor Yash Pallavi, ₹4,000 cr

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana trailer just dropped and it's turning heads for its stunning visuals and huge ₹4,000 crore budget.

Ranbir Kapoor stars as Ram, Yash takes on Ravana, and Sai Pallavi plays Sita.

The buzz isn't just in India: Pakistani YouTubers like Maviya Umer Farooqui praised the historic scale and powerful performances, while Hasnaat Khan called the trailer "insane."