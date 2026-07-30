Tiwari's 'Ramayana' trailer unveiled July 30 starring Kapoor, Yash, Pallavi
Entertainment
The first trailer for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana was unveiled on July 30, giving us a fresh look at Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Yash as Raavan, and Sai Pallavi as Sita.
It opens with Raavan's bold Tumhara naya raja moment and shows off his rise in Lanka alongside some dramatic glimpses of his Pushpak Vimaan.
'Ramayana: Part I' opens November 5
We see Ram and Sita's wedding, their exile sparked by Kaikeyi (Lara Dutta), and emotional moments like King Dashrath (Arun Govil) saying goodbye to Ram.
The cast also includes Ravi Dubey (Lakshman), Rakul Preet Singh (Shurpanakha), and Vivek Oberoi.
Plus, AR Rahman teams up with Hans Zimmer for the soundtrack, pretty epic!
Ramayana: Part I hits theaters this Diwali weekend on November 5, 2026.