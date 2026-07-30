Tiwari's 'Ramayana' trailer unveiled July 30 starring Kapoor, Yash, Pallavi

The first trailer for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana was unveiled on July 30, giving us a fresh look at Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Yash as Raavan, and Sai Pallavi as Sita.

It opens with Raavan's bold Tumhara naya raja moment and shows off his rise in Lanka alongside some dramatic glimpses of his Pushpak Vimaan.