Tiwari's 'Ramayana' trailer wins Pakistani YouTubers praise for VFX, performances
Entertainment
Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana trailer just dropped (July 30, 2026), and it's getting a lot of love from across the border.
Pakistani YouTubers are calling out its grand visuals, impressive VFX, and strong performances, especially Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana.
'Ramayana' reportedly ₹4000cr for 2 parts
Maviya Umer Farooqui said, "The VFX is so expensive; they have called Hollywood people for VFX." Hasnaat Khan was wowed by Yash's intense Ravana and the epic battle scenes.
With a reportedly massive ₹4,000 crore budget for two parts, this could be India's costliest film yet.
The first part of Ramayana hits theaters on Diwali 2026 with Ravi Dubey, Lara Dutta, and Sunny Deol also joining the cast.