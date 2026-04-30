Tamil political satire 'TN 2026' out on Prime Video, Aha

The film is available on multiple platforms, including Shortflix, Amazon Prime Video , Aha, APIFilms, and Simply South. For international audiences, the movie is reportedly streaming on Simply South. The drama features cinematography by P. G. Muthiah and music by Darbuka Siva. It was released theatrically on April 10, 2026 and received mixed reviews.

Film synopsis

This is what happens in 'TN 2026'

Set in Pollachi, TN 2026 tells the story of a powerful landlord named Sivalingam Mandradiyar (Thambi) who becomes invested in the journey of an actor named Kulkanth Kumar (Subramaniam). He believes that Kumar can become the next M.G. Ramachandran and decides to aid him professionally. The film also stars Shrrita Rao, M.S. Bhaskar, Ilavarasu, and Yashika Aannand in key roles.