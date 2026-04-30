'TN 2026' political satire starring Subramaniam streams April 30
Entertainment
TN 2026, a Tamil political satire starring Natty Subramaniam, is hitting multiple streaming platforms, including Amazon Prime Video, Shortflix, Aha, APIFilms, and Simply South, starting April 30.
Directed by Umapathy S Ramaiah and based on a story by Thambi Ramaiah, the film follows an everyday guy's unexpected entry into politics.
Kukanth Kumar's rise likened to Ramachandran
Set in Pollachi, TN 2026 centers on Kukanth Kumar, a beeda seller whose journey from street life to cinema stardom and political fame draws comparisons to M G Ramachandran.
The plot kicks off when Sivalingam Mandradiyar, a powerful landlord, spots Kumar's potential.
The cast also features Shrrita Rao, M S Bhaskar, Thambi Ramaiah himself, Ilavarasu, and Yashika Anand.