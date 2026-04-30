'TN 2026' political satire starring Subramaniam streams April 30

Kukanth Kumar's rise likened to Ramachandran

Set in Pollachi, TN 2026 centers on Kukanth Kumar, a beeda seller whose journey from street life to cinema stardom and political fame draws comparisons to M G Ramachandran.

The plot kicks off when Sivalingam Mandradiyar, a powerful landlord, spots Kumar's potential.

The cast also features Shrrita Rao, M S Bhaskar, Thambi Ramaiah himself, Ilavarasu, and Yashika Anand.